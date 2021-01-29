Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $318.86. 813,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,301,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

