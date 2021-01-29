Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,453. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

