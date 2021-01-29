Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,500 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,005. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

