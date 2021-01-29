Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 336.2% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNHBY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.