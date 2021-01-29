DMM: Governance Market Capitalization Hits $14.90 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $14.90 million and $3.34 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,656,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,316,624 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

