Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 379 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.56 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

