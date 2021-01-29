Diversified LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.14 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

