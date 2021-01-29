Diversified LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 301.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

