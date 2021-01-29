Diversified LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.