Diversified LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after acquiring an additional 301,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 630.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $56.97 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

