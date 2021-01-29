Diversified LLC Invests $48,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $184.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.