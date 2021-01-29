Diversified LLC Invests $29,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

NYSE ICE opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

