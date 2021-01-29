Diversified LLC Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $292.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

