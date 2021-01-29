Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $58.50. Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) shares last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 195,563 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37.

About Diurnal Group plc (DNL.L) (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

