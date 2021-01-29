Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Trading Up 4.5%

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de AlimentaciÃ³n, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a network of approximately 3,725 proprietary stores and 2,901 franchised stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, MinipreÃ§o, and DIA&go.

