Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.47. Approximately 24,748,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 5,941,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Discovery by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.