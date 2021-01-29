Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Trading Down 5.3%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.82 and last traded at $82.18. Approximately 4,597,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,262,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.