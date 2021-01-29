DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $200.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. Equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,883.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,500 shares of company stock worth $291,125 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

