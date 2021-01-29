Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $72.09. 9,656,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 6,259,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

