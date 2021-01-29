Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 5.4%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.61 and last traded at $143.77. Approximately 254,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 387,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.