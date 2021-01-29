DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Update

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DIRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 265,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,401. DirectView has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About DirectView
