DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Update

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 265,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,401. DirectView has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get DirectView alerts:

About DirectView

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DirectView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DirectView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.