Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $23,795,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

