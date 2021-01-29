Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.13 and last traded at $56.59. 4,000,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,394,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

