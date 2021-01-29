Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.04.

NYSE DSSI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

