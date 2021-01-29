DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.62

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 160048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

