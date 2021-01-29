Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc (DGE.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,934.50 ($38.34) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,940.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.06. The firm has a market cap of £68.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

