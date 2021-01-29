Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.01. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

