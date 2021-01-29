DEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $230,036.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 180.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $230,036.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00816156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.04012353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017357 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

