Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at C$21.79 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.066332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.