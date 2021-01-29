Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) a €460.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €460.00 ($541.18) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 45.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €499.00 ($587.06).

FRA RAA opened at €838.00 ($985.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €750.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €653.76. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

