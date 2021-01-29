Dether Market Capitalization Tops $530,932.16 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $530,932.16 and $2,567.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00769678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.58 or 0.03793046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

