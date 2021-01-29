Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 80,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.46. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.