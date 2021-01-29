Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $258,145.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $258,145.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,308.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.15 or 0.03835211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00382882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.54 or 0.01162728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00487656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00399868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00242293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,336,776 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

