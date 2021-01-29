DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading Up 73% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $10.00 or 0.00026786 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $260.86 million and $236,823.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00116883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00063132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00242581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00032065 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

