Derek Jantz Sells 7,048 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $82,320.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,368,063.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DTIL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.12. 842,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,359. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

