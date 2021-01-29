Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

