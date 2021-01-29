Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.68.

DELL stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,799,024 shares of company stock valued at $129,228,173 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

