DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $354,856.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00125939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.