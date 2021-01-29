Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.57. 925,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 440,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,366 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 81,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 77,103 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 264,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 62,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

