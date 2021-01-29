Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,658. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

