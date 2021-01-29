Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

DVY opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

