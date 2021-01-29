Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.99 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.27. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

