Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,879 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $210.12 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

