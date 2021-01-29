Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in The Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

NYSE ALL opened at $109.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

