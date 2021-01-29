Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 219,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

