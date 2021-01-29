Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $634,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $103,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter.

Unilever stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

