Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Update

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DINT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

