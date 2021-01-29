Davis R M Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,083 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.38. The company has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

