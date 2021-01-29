Davis R M Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $51,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $26.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

