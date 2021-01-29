Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,564,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

